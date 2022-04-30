East Fishkill Police Officer Doubles as ‘Teacher’ in Classroom

The students in the classroom were able to learn and have some fun along the way. Being a police officer is hard enough and trying to impress a group of students can also be a scary task.

What happened:

According to East Fishkill Police Department, Officer Malican and Officer Snyder recently visited a elementary school in the area, what a sweet gesture. During this time, they spoke to the students about the importance of making choices and how to deal with their emotions in healthy ways.

Not all work and no fun:

When it looks like this, learning important information doesn't seem so bad or scary. Can we get one of those too?

Even more fun:

After some learning, the students were able to check out the patrol car and even learn how to use the lights and siren, how fun. We have to point this out, check out those BIG smiles and it's safe to say it looks like everyone had a great time.

Thank you to Officer Malican and Officer Snyder for taking the time to help educate students and making it fun. We also thank them for keeping our community safe and going above and beyond their job.

Speaking of making good choices and being positive, here are some ways to stay active and some healthy markets that are in New York:

