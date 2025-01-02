Less than two weeks after parts of New York felt a minor earthquake occur, a slightly larger tremor has struck, reports seismologists. On December 22, the United States Geological Survey said that an earthquake struck near Lowville, New York. Earthquake Track had reported that this previous tremor registered as a 1.7 on the Richter Scale.

However, scientists say that New York state can get minor earthquakes on a semi-frequent basis, so these recent shakeups don't necessarily mean anything much bigger is on the way.

Another Earthquake Shakes Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake struck an area less than four miles outside Fort Covington. PIX11 reports that the quake was felt around 12:54 AM Wednesday. The earthquake was registered as 2.4 on the Richter Scale.

Could Something As Strong As a Magnitude 7.0 Ever Occur in NY?

Scientists have discovered recently that the fault system that runs across New York, and the parts of the Northeast, is much more complex and extensive than originally thought.

Some studies proposed that there may additional fault zones extending from the Ramapo Fault into southwestern Connecticut. There are also many smaller faults that criss-cross across New York City, meaning there could be a chance for significant earthquake one day.

There is also the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, which can produce larger quakes that can be felt up and down the eastern coast of the United States, particularly for their neighbors directly south in the Empire State.