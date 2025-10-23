For the second time in a little over a week, a minor tremor affected parts of upstate New York. PIX11 had previously reported that another minor earthquake had occurred near Chazy, in Clinton County, New York October 15.

The previous earthquake registered a 2.6-magnitude on the Richter Scale, as PIX11 had reported that some minor shaking.

The United States Geological Survey is an agency of the government, that "operates and organizes within a number of specific science programs, facilities, and other organizational units:"

One of their many purposes is to monitor earthquake activity across the country. But while their attention in such matters is often focused towards areas on the Pacific Coast, the USGS does get their share of tremor reports from New York state.

Another Minor Earthquake Strikes Parts of New York State

PIX11 reports that small 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck 8 miles north of Pulteneyville, in Wayne County, New York, Wednesday evening. The United States Geological Survey says that residents "in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking".

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.