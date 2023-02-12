The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.

In the past, I have shared stories of animals that the FFFWC has helped including eagles. The FFFWC are trained in helping a variety of wildlife including the eagle and they also have many experts they can count on to go further if the animal needs more specific care.

Eagle Found on Side of the Road Saved by Good Samaritans

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Eagle via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Eagle via Facebook loading...

Recently the FFFWC shared that they had taken in their 3rd Bald Eagle this year. According to a post they shared on Facebook back on January 31, 2023, a person named Kris Hofeller and members of the Broom Center Highway department were lucky enough to spot an eagle who was lying in distress on the side of the road.

Get our free mobile app

The bird was transported to the FFWC and there they determined the eagle was 3 years old and in rough shape. They first suspected that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning which is common in birds of prey. The birds tend to eat animal carcasses which often contain lead left behind from hunters using lead ammo. Eagles are also subject to lead poisoning in the fish they consume that may have eaten lead weights from fishing lines.

SEE Also: Orphan Bear Finds Home for the Winter with Wildlife Rehab

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Eagle via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Eagle via Facebook loading...

Friends of The Featered and Furry Wildlife Center Rehab Eagle

The FFFWC was able to determine that this eagle's lead levels were not high enough to be the cause of the issues the bird was experiencing. To confirm they did consult the Cornell Wildlife Center which also determined that lead was not the cause of the eagle's paralysis. It was decided that the eagle must have been hit by a passing car and rendered unconscious.

At this time the FFFWC believes that this eagle will make a full recovery.

Other Animals Rehab by the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.