Dutchess SPCA Dog In Need of Life Saving Services, Donations Needed

A puppy in the Hudson Valley needs life-saving surgery and is in need of donations.

The Dutchess County SPCA shared a photo of the young pup above along with his unfortunate start in life. Meet Marley the puppy, according to the Hyde Park animal shelter Marley was one of several sick puppies sold by a couple in the mid-Hudson region.

Sadly, some of these sick puppies were brought to the DCSPCA by owners who didn't know what to do. The Dutchess County SPCA said that 2 of the puppies were "rescued from a pond where they had been dumped." While they did everything they couldn't save them.

However, the last puppy they saved, Marley, is fighting for his life. The Dutchess County SPCA writes:

The last puppy we rescued, Marley, is fighting for his life and our team, so devastated by the loss of the others, is determined to help him survive . As we track down the terrible people who are doing this, we want to at least save one victim of their deadly fraud.

Marley has parvo, which is "highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect contact with a contaminated object" as reported by the American Kennel Club.

The DCSPCA has spent thousands of dollars to save these puppies. Marley has already received $5,3000 of around-the-clock care, but Marley is still fighting. The fight is costly and the Dutchess County SPCA is asking the public for help.

If you're able to donate visit Marley's page HERE.

We know the Hudson Valley can pull through for our four-legged friends. Last month the Ulster County SPCA asked for help stocking their shelves with food donations and within a few days, they were fully stocked and back on track.

