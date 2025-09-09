Danger On the Dutchess Rail Trail: Know Before You Go

Before you head out to enjoy a fall walk, bike or run on the rail trail, make sure you know how to stay safe.

My son has become a huge bicycling enthusiast, so lately we've been visiting the Dutchess Rail Trail to go on some long rides. Rather, he's been doing long rides and I've been stopping off at a Mexican restaurant on the trail and grabbing a few beers while I wait for him to return to Poughkeepsie from Stormville.

However, while biking through some short segments on the rail trail, I've noticed that there are many people who are oblivious to others, putting themselves and everyone else at serious risk.

Following the Rules on the Dutchess Rail Trail

Dangerous use of the rail trail has become such a problem that the New York State Parks Department has created a new video, reminding visitors how to enjoy this great resource safely.

One of the biggest issues my son and I have run across are people blocking the rail trail for bicyclists. According to the Parks Department, pedestrians on the rail trail should stay right, allowing bicyclists to safely pass on the left. In my experience, I've seen far too many groups of people walking side by side across the entire width of the trail. Oblivious to bicyclists approaching from behind, they're causing a serious hazard.

I've also seen lots of parents with small children on bikes, allowing them to ride in a zig-zag pattern on the rail trail. With many bicyclists and e-bikes coming from behind, this is a disaster waiting to happen.

The parks department has called out unsafe pedestrians, urging them to follow the "stay right, pass left" rule. They specifically mention parents, saying "all users, especially groups and those with children, should stay to the right and maintain a safe, clear path for users that are passing." Bicyclists are also reminded to pass safely and announce their presence to those ahead.

You can see more rail trail etiquette tips, including for those walking with pets and riding e-bikes, in the video below.

