Dutchess County Woman Attempts Suicide in Grocery Store

Police are being applauded for handling a mental health emergency that took place at a Hudson Valley grocery.

On Monday, the City of Beacon Police received a call about a woman who was in distress and appeared to be suicidal. Officers enlisted the help of a Behavioral Specialist from Mental Health of America who joined them on the scene near Wolcott Avenue in Beacon.

Upon arriving, first responders found a woman who was described as "calm but incoherent". After questioning the suspect, the woman suddenly pulled out a large kitchen knife and held it against her own throat.

As police tried to de-escalate the situation, the woman slowly backed into the All in One Food Mart while still threatening to slice her throat. Quick-thinking officers evacuated an employee from the store and attempted to further engage with the woman. As police continued to calmly talk with her, the suspect became unresponsive. Another group of officers assisted, eventually convincing the woman to drop her weapon.

While taking the suspect into custody, police discovered what appeared to be a self-inflicted knife wound in her stomach. She was rushed to a local hospital to treat her injuries and receive a mental health evaluation.

The City of Beacon Police Department commended the officers for their response and were joined by residents who were relieved to hear about the successful outcome.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the MHA of America's Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741, or call 911, or go to the nearest emergency room.