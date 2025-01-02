Explosion Reported in Dutchess as Police Negotiate With Resident

An explosion was reported in Dutchess County on Sunday during a standoff with a distressed resident.

According to the Dutchess County Sherriff's office, SWAT team officials were dealing with a situation at a private residence on Sunday afternoon. Although little information was released about the incident at the time, the public was warned to stay away from the area as police activity was taking place.

Explosions and Drones Reported in the Vicinity of Sunday's Incident

Officials advised the public to avoid areas near police activity and requested residents to avoid flying personal drones where police were responding to the emergency. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office explained that it needed the airspace to employ its own drones for the ongoing operation.

Some residents also took to social media to report concerns of a small explosion coming from the area.

Resident Barricaded in Dutchess County Home

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were dealing with an individual who had barricaded themselves in a home on Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office Emergency Service Unit was called to Old State Route 22 near Route 55 and Cricket Hill Road in the Town of Dover for an emergency involving a distressed individual.

It's unclear what led to the standoff, but police say that the incident "concluded safely" and that the subject was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported to the individual or officers responding to the scene.

While police didn't comment on the reported explosions, it's quite possible that "flash bangs" were employed during the confrontation. The controlled explosion is commonly used by police as a non-violent way of stunning an individual with a loud noise and bright light so they can be safely detained.

