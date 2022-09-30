Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.

The zoo is Millbrook School’s Trevor Zoo, and they're doing something very special tonight. Tonight they’ll be keeping the Trevor Zoo open until 7PM, and Cider Bros Food Truck will be there serving up dinner. There are plenty of picnic areas and seating. After a bite to eat, check out all the cool animals during this extra special after hours event.

The Trevor Zoo in Millbrook houses more than 180 exotic and indigenous animals with over 80 species represented. The zoo is home to 9 endangered species and its facilities extend over 6 acres. They even operate a veterinary clinic. There aren’t many places in the Hudson valley where you can see lemurs and red pandas. In fact, Millbrook School’s Trevor Zoo might be the only place.

If you’re one of those people who didn’t even know there was a zoo here in Dutchess County, tonight may be the perfect time to grab the family and check it out. If you already know about Trevor Zoo, you might already be planning to head there. There is no extra charge, just the regular admission rates, $6 for adults, $4 for kids aged 4 to 12, and kids 3 and under are free. Get all the information about Trevor Zoo and Animals After Hours at the website.

5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About These Dutchess County County Stores Rock!

6 Amazing Old School Italian Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Love Old School Italian? You've Got to Get to These H. V. Restaurants