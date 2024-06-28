Yesterday the Dutchess County Drug Task Force successfully carried out and executed their latest set of raids at multiple locations in the Poughkeepsie area. Like many events carried out by the Drug Task Force in past raids, law enforcement was successful in not only apprehending and taking multiple suspects into custody, but they also were able to confiscate a large amount of illegal narcotics.

Details Following Latest Poughkeepsie Raids

Information regarding yesterday's raids was released last night via a press release from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The same press release was also posted to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the press release, the Drug Task Force was investigating the sales of cocaine and other narcotics in both the City and Town of Poughkeepsie.

Task Force Agents in the investigation were able to make multiple purchases of cocaine from multiple subjects at multiple locations during their investigation. The investigation lead agents to a restaurant located at 96 Washington Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, where subjects were also dealing the illegal narcotics out of the restaurant.

When the events of yesterday unfolded the Drug Task Force with assistance from various other law enforcement personnel executed multiple search warrants at the multiple locations, including the restaurant.

The raids resulted with law enforcement seizing of a "significant amount of" cocaine as well as methamphetamine which was "packaged and ready for sale". Agents also seized two vehicles and U.S. currency.

Suspects Identified and Charges Against

Aside from the vehicles and narcotics, Task Force agents also successfully arrested three suspects who have all been officially charged been charged with multiple felonies. The suspects were identified in the following order...

Jesus Rios-Reyes age 52

Norma Suazo-Ortiz age 36

Marco Antonio Martinez-Marino age not listed

All three suspects are also being charged with the following crimes....

One count Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug

One count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to Sell

Count of Methamphetamine weighing 1/8 ounce of more

Each of the suspects following their arrests were later arraigned, in the City of Poughkeepsie Court where after they were then remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail.

Task Force Raid Aftermath

Following the raids, seizures and arrests, much could be said about the days successes. Dutchess County's own District Attorney Anthony Parisi weighed in on the raids highlighting law enforcements commitment to taking drug dealers off the streets and also stated...

We cannot accept people profiting from the misery of addiction while threatening the safety of our community...

Parisi also emphasized that collaborations such as these with law enforcement will continue to take place. It was also emphasized that illegal narcotics like cocaine in recent times has been mixed with fentanyl which devastated America in recent years due to how powerful it is. We here at WPDH have also covered numerous stories involving fentanyl, its prevalence, usage and effects in recent years as well.

In total more than half dozen different law enforcement agencies and bodies participated in yesterday's raids. Aside from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department, Poughkeepsie Police, the New York State Police and the District Attorney's Office all assisted in the investigation. The full list of who assisted in the investigation can be found in the press release linked above

Though the suspects are in custody, this case is not closed and still under investigation. With that in mind the Drug Task Force confidential tip line is open. They will take information from anyone with details on this case or other potential cases. The tip line number to call is 845-463-6040 and they can also be contacted at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

We will continue to provide updates on this case if or when new information becomes available.

