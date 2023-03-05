Meet The 4 Dogs Residing at The Dutchess County SPCA for Over 400 Days

A Hudson Valley animal shelter is looking to find forever homes for some of its longest residents.

There are a handful of animal rescues and shelters across the Hudson Valley. Puppies, kittens, birds, adult dogs and cats, and other animals find themselves living at these shelters until their forever family comes along.

4 Dutchess County Dogs Live in Shelter For Over a Year

The Dutchess County SPCA, located on Violet Avenue in Hyde Park, is shining the light on some of their older dogs who have been in the shelter for a little longer than most. In a video posted to their Instagram page, the Hyde Park shelter writes: Sometimes dogs who come to DCSPCA's shelter find a home in a few days. Sometimes the wait is longer..."

Following that heartbreaking statement, is a photo slideshow of pups who have been in the shelter for well over a year. In the slides, the Dutchess SPCA introduces the pups and some of their interests hoping it will catch the eye of a loving family.

Meet the 4 pups below who have been waiting for their forever homes for over a year.

Meet The Pups Who Have Been at the Dutchess County SPCA for Over 400 Days Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Meet these adorable rescues who are looking for their FURever home.

How could anyone say no to those faces?! Hopefully, in sharing the good boys' and girls' information someone will come along and add them to their family.

The Dutchess County SPCA is one of the oldest shelters in the country, according to their website the DCSPCA was founded all the way back in 1871. The shelter is also an "independent charity, funded almost entirely by private donations." While also being a non-kill shelter they are also one of the only "animal welfare organization in Dutchess County chartered to enforce humane law."

If you're interested in adopting a pup, donating, or volunteering your time with the Dutchess County SPCA you can fill out an application at DCSPCA.org.

