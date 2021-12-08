We've been telling you a lot about all the Hudson Valley has to offer as far as seasonal events and family activities, but this one is pretty unique and seems like a pretty great outing to celebrate the holidays.

A Dutchess County based Equine Rescue is going to be hosting a 'Holiday Horses' event on Saturday December 11th from 12pm until 4pm at their Clinton Corners location. Visitors will get to meet and spend time with the horses that are currently dressed for the holidays.

13 Hands Equine Rescue, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization and they focus on rescuing slaughter bound and at risk equines and help heal the humans they connect with them through their therapy program and with the human-horse relationship scientifically prevail therapy model. They rescue, rehab, re-train and re-home these animals. They have an equine assisted growth and learning program that focuses on veterans and their families.

Their site is located at 50 Tuscan Way Clinton Corners, NY 12514, exit 64 off the Taconic Parkway. They have over 100 acres and 85 horses they have rescued on site, in addition to other animals on the farm.

They are excited to invite visitors to visit with the Holiday Horses on Saturday 12/11 (snow date Sunday 12/12) from 12pm until 4pm where you can not only meet the horses, but with the other animals on the farm including donkeys, mules, chickens, goats and bunnies.

There will be complementary cocoa and cookies in the gazebo, Holiday Horse goodie bags for the kids while supplies last, and donations will be accepted on the festive stockings that are located along the fences.

You can get more information about this family friendly holiday event through their facebook page here.

13 Hands Equine

Snapshots From Sinterklaas 2021 Thousands lined the streets of Rhinebeck for the 2021 Sinterklaas celebration!