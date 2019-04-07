Dutchess County Man Exposes Himself to Gas Station Employee, Police Say

The Lagrange man was arrested on Friday following an investigation.

On April 5, state troopers arrested Jeremiah J.Twyman-Lasand, 22, of Lagrange for public lewdness.

Investigation found Twyman-Lasand exposed his genitals to a victim working at a gas station in the Town of Wappinger.

Twyman-Lasand was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Wappingers Court at a later date.

