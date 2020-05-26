Dutchess County Man Assaulted 1-Month Old Baby, Police Say

A Dutchess County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after he allegedly assaulted a 1-month-old.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), reports the arrest of Vasileios Papaemmanouil, 23, of LaGrange, in connection to a week-long investigation into the injuring of a 1-month old baby.

Papaemmanouli was arrested on May 22 and is accused of causing serious injury to the child while the baby was in his care on May 14. The child suffered head, eye, and rib injuries and continues to be hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center.

At this time Papaemmanouli is charged with reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

