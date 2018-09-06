Dutchess County Man Arrested for Unwanted Sexual Contact

*UPDATE: Charges of Forcible Touching, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstruction of Breathing have all been dismissed by the Wappinger Town Court. Subject paid fine for Disorderly Conduct.

A Dutchess County man is accused of sexually touching a woman.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks announced the arrest of 21-year-old male resident of Wappinger Falls. An investigation revealed that the man had unwanted sexual contact with a female victim, police say.

Last Monday, the 20-year-old was charged with forcible touching. He was arraigned in town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond. His next appearance is scheduled for September 12 at the town of Wappinger Court.