Baseball is the official sport of the state of New York. No surprise there. So here is a random list of 11 of the best places to catch a game this summer (or any summer) around Upstate. Some of them are ancient places (more than 100 years old), others are massive modern stadiums in places like Syracuse and Buffalo, others are more rural in small towns like Oneonta and Tupper Lake, and some are iconic (like Doubleday Field in Cooperstown). But all promise a great day or night out enjoying America's Pastime. "Play Ball!"

"Playball!" 11 Historic Upstate NY Fields to Watch America's Pastime