We have waited over a year to get back to the fair this is no time to get sloppy people. We have been able to do a lot of things this summer that we didn't get to enjoy in 2020. Let's keep the good times rolling and take some good advice that will also save us some money.

The Dutchess County Fair officially opens in Rhinebeck on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. Leading up to opening day the fairgrounds has been keeping us up to date on things we need to know and suggestions that will make our fair experience this year a great one.

If you are planning to attend the fair this year I suggest that you follow them on social media to keep up-to-date on what you need to know. Today for instance they shared 3 good pieces of information that I believe any fairgoer would want to know on the Dutchess County Fairs official Facebook page.

If You Are Sick Please Stay Home

This piece of advice should go without saying. I realize that we have all been waiting for the fair to start up this year but it is never a good idea to go anywhere these days if you are under the weather. It's not just COVID that is going around lately and we all need to keep in mind that if we are not feeling well we might expose others to whatever germ we are carrying.

Ride-All-Day Wristband Discount Sales end Soon

The Ride-All-Day wristbands will not be discounted after midnight on August 23rd, 2021. Between now and then you can purchase those tickets online for $25. During fair week you will have to pay $30 for the ticket. Take advantage of buying them online before you go to the fair and save money so you can use it instead to buy an Alien Cup of Lemonade.

$12 Admission Tickets are Only Online

The Dutchess County Fair is trying to make it easier and safer to enter the fair this year. That is one of the reasons they have offered tickets online for the low price of $12 each. (Children 11 and under enter the fair for free.) In a Facebook post today the fair disclosed that there will be minimal windows available for person-to-person sales at the fairgrounds.

There will be Kiosks at the gates where you can use your debit or credit card. They are hoping to cut down on the long lines which is why the fair is hoping you will buy your ticket online instead of when you get to the fair. They will be keeping the online ticket price at $12 for all of fair week. If you decide to purchase your ticket at the fair you will have to pay $15. So it is better to purchase your ticket online before you arrive at the fair.

The Dutchess County Fair will be adhering to CDC guidelines and they are looking forward to seeing everyone in Rhinebeck from August 24 through August 29.

