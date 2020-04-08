Dutchess County Encourages Everyone To Wear Cloth Masks

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and health officials are encouraging everyone to wear cloth masks when outside their homes.

In order to protect themselves from the coronavirus, everyone should wear a cloth face mask when leaving their homes, including essential workers in retail, service and other industries.

However, wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing, and people should avoid touching their eyes, nose, and face while taking the mask off, and should immediately wash their hands.

A cloth mask can be made from ordinary household items. I made a mask out of paper towels and old t-shirts, and rubber bands or hair ties.

It is important that surgical mask are reserved for healthcare, public health workers, and first responders.

