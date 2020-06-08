Dunkin’ Wants to Hire 25,000 Workers

If you're in need of a job, Dunkin' has announced they plan to hire 25,000 new workers.

Record numbers of people have become unemployed because of the economic impact of COVID-19. Businesses were forced to close and lay off employees. Currently, the unemployment rate is 13.3%. Fast food restaurants were not shielded from this. As most businesses are hoping to bounce back from this devastation, some are preparing to hire more employees. CNBC reports that Dunkin', formerly Dunkin' Donuts, is one of those businesses.

According to CNBC, Dunkin' has plans to hire 25,000 employees. This is because typically, summer months have more consumer spending which leads to more fast-food hiring as teens begin to look for jobs. They've even launched a campaign that focuses on their hiring efforts. Dunkin' has teamed up with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer employees an online college education.

CNBC reports that fast-food chains are able to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown faster than other parts of the restaurant industry. It probably helps them because of the drive-thru access that most restaurants don't have.

If you're interested in working at Dunkin', there are locations throughout the Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Newburgh, and Middletown.

