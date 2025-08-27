Several donut flavors have disappeared from shelves across the New York area just as hot coffee season is set to begin in the Northeast.

According to internal documents we've been shown from Dunkin' employees, it appears that some of our favorite donuts will no longer be sold as the chain continues to emphasize coffee and other beverages at its stores across the Hudson Valley region and beyond.

A decade ago, Dunkin' began to pare down its donut menu, eliminating my favorite flavor: the cinnamon-powdered donut. For me, it was the perfect complement to a hot cup of coffee on a cool fall day. Sadly, the cinnamon-powdered donut slowly became difficult to find, only winding up being available at a few Dunkin' stores in the Hudson Valley area. Ultimately, it was eliminated in 2015, never to return.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Several Dunkin' Donut Varieties Disappear from New York Stores

According to a Dunkin' employee, corporate handed out a list of available donuts to all stores throughout the New York area. The number of donuts was pared down to just ten national flavors and four regional varieties.

The list includes Glazed, Boston Kreme, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed Blueberry, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly, Old Fashioned, Chocolate Frosted Without Sprinkles, French Cruller, Apple Crumb and the addition of Kreme Delight.

An internal memo purportedly from the Dunkin' corporate headquarters shows that at least 16 revolving donut flavors would no longer be available to franchises after August 20. They include Powdered Jelly, Bavarian Kreme, Vanilla Kreme, Lemon, Cake Powdered, Cake Coconut, and Donut Sticks in Glazed Chocolate and Plain.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Locations Confirm Donut Changes

We reached out to a local franchise owner for confirmation of the changes, but did not get a response. However, a search of several local Dunkin' locations in Dutchess and Orange counties appears to align with the changes. We were unable to locate Bavarian Kreme or Powdered Jelly, two personal favorites, either on the app or in person.

Has your favorite Dunkin' donut disappeared? Let us know your thoughts on the menu changes through our mobile app or on our Facebook page.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.