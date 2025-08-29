A tragic crash ha claimed the life of a truck driver in New York state. An investigation into the fatal crash continues, though New York State Police say that the 74-year-old driver may have experienced a medical event prior to the collision.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning, according to a police report. The vehicle was later removed from the home on one of the area's main routes, though the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

Driver Killed As Dump Truck Hits House in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 28, troopers responded to the report of a vehicle into a home on State Route 2 in Brunswick, New York.

Troopers ay that at approximately 8:55 a.m. they responded to the report of a dump truck into a home on Route 2 in Brunswick. No residents were inside the home at the time of the collision, according to police.

Troopers say that the driver was operating a 2020 Kenworth T880 hauling a large dump trailer loaded with gravel weighting approximately 116,000 pounds at the time of the crash. Unfortunately, the driver of the truck was confirmed deceased on the scene.

New York State Police have identified the deceased truck driver as 74-year-old John P. O’Brien of Wynantskill.

An autopsy was conducted at the Albany Medical Center. Offcials say that the final determination and report are pending further laboratory testing. The preliminary results indicate Mr. O’Brien experienced a medical event prior to the collision.