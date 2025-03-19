Update on Changes Coming to Beloved Pond in Mohonk

Mohonk Preserve is a popular hiking pick for both locals and visitors to the Hudson Valley, and for good reason!

Back in 2019, Mohonk Preserve began surfacing news that one popular pond in the preserve would need to be assessed soon due to changes in the local environment. Well, soon is now upon us.

What Happened to Mohonk's Duck Pond?

Duck Pond is an intimate little stop along multiple trails heading toward the Mountain House. The spot is so beloved because it's accessible to everyone from avid rock scramblers to the newest of hikers. When you get to Duck Pond, you also get a beautiful view of the Sky Top Tower peaking out between mountains and trees.

On top of that, there is always fascinating wildlife to spot in and around the pond outside of ducks!

Back in 2019, Mohonk Preserve took to Facebook to share, "Right now, we’re witnessing dramatic change at our beloved Duck Pond. We have to address the failing dam, assess the infrastructure, and develop a remediation plan."

The infrastructure that supports Duck Pond was created back in 1908, so it's no wonder that the changing landscape, combined with the age of the infrastructure was beginning to cause some issues.

The issues actually began to become apparent in 2018 after the existing dam failed, leading to Duck Pond's water level severely dipping.

According to Mohonk Preserve, the reduced water level "[exposed] several severe defects. Water levels began cycling due to a broken drain valve, inlet siltation and rainfall accumulation in the watershed."

What Does the Future Hold for Duck Pond?

When the New York DEC did their inspection of the area, they found, "unrepairable drain valve, significant water seepage at the toe of the dam, and a critically deteriorating spillway, all of which could lead to impending failure of the dam."

Initially, many were worried Duck Pond might become an abandoned project or that it would simply be filled. However, Mohonk enlisted the help of a professional engineering firm to find a new solution for Duck Pond's impending doom.

Below are renderings of what Duck Pond may look like in the future.

Mohonk Preserve has already taken steps towards restoring the dam. In the Fall, Duck Pond was drained so a new "gravity siphon" could be placed in to help maintain water levels. Native plants are re-establishing their homes.

Mohonk Preserve shares the next steps of, "creating an upland wet meadow with ponds, beaver analogs and a connected stream, maintain carriage road access and develop educational programmatic sites."

We're excited to see what comes from the newest improvements at Duck Pond and are honestly just glad that the pond is being restored!

If you have yet to take a trip to Mohonk yet, here's a sneak peek at what you can expect:

