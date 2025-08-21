Authorities say a driver from New York state is in some very hot water after they say he was busted driving way over the legal drunk driving limit Friday night. What has escalated this case is the fact that the man was driving impaired with three kids in the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated driving while Intoxicated with a child, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, says a police report.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3x Over BAC Limit With Kids In Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release on August 15, at about 7:15 PM. troopers responded to the report of an erratic vehicle in the area of State Route 9P in Malta, New York.

Troopers say they located and stopped a vehicle matching the caller’s description for multiple traffic violations. The driver was identified as a 40-year-old man from of Ballston Spa,

Troopers went on to say that three children under the age of 16 were located in the vehicle without properly applied children’s restraints. Police say arrested the man for aggravated DWI with a child, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were turned over to a family member. The suspect was transported for processing, where police say he recorded a 0.28% BAC, which is three and half times over the stat'e legal BAC limit.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket and was due back in court this week, and was released to a sober third party.