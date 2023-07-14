New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over 3x Legal Limit

State police say they received reports of an erratic driver on the road late Wednesday night.

What they say they discovered was pretty shocking. Officials say the driver not only was operating a vehicle over three and a half times the legal limit, but also has a previous DWI bust within the past ten years.

What Being That Intoxicated Can Do To You?

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's McDonald Center, a BAC at this level could lead to alcohol poisoning. Loss of consciousness.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Extremely Intoxicated

The New York State police said in a press release that they responded to the area of Country Colony Road for the report of an erratic vehicle late Wednesday night. Troopers say they located located the vehicle described by the caller and identified its driver as a 28-year-old woman from Queensbury.

artisteer artisteer loading...

The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported for processing, where she recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is more than three and a half times above the state's legal limit of 0.08%

See Also: Police Say New York State Man Drove at 3X Legal Limit

State police said that a further investigation revealed that the suspect had a previous DWI conviction within the last ten years.

Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Hitting Trooper on Bridge

A New York State Trooper had to take some off to recover in late 2022, after his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on a major bridge.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash that occurred in October 2022.

The New York State police said in a press release that the Trooper was running radar Wednesday night on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (or Tappan Zee, if you prefer to call it that). Police say he was struck from behind by another vehicle, that was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Tuckahoe,

Authorities say an investigation determined the woman was drunk, and she was placed under arrest