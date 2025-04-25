I guess in some ways it's the same book but not the same page for law enforcement in Dutchess County, as yet another suspected drug dealer was taken down on the streets of the City of Poughkeepsie.

Cash, Crack and K-9's

This lastest incident of the numerous drug takedowns that have occurred in Dutchess County in recent times, happened earlier this week on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, everything began when members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) identified a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu traveling on South Clinton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie that was in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers then initiated a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Troopers then began their investigation starting with identifying the driver of the vehicle. The driver was confirmed to be 24-year old, Hudhayfah Abdullahi. At the time Abdullahi was traveling with an unidentified male passenger, both were from Poughkeepsie.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police represented by Officer Lombardi and K-9 partner Taya also arrived to the scene and conducted an exterior investigation of the vehicle. In that search, K-9 Taya gave a positive alert to the presence of illegal narcotics.

While interviewing both individuals, Troopers reportedly observed crack-cocaine in plain view of the drivers seat. This discovery lead to a further search of Abdullahi, and in that search Troopers discovered approximately 41.2 grams of crack cocaine, 4.2 grams of fentanyl, and $2,252 in cash.

Slap on the Cuffs

Unsurprisingly, the discovery of the illegal narcotics made it that Abdullahi found himself in the back of a cop car fairly quickly. He was officially charged with...

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (B felony)

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, with Intent to Sell – 2 counts (B felony)

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 4th Degree (C felony)

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th Degree (A misdemeanor)

Following his arrest, Abdullahi was taken into custody where he later faced arraignment in City of Poughkeepsie Court. The arraignment resulted in Abdullahi bail being set at $200,000 cash or $400,000 secured bond. After the arraignment, Abdullahi was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The passenger that Abdullahi was traveling with was not arrested or charged, and was allowed to leave the scene.

