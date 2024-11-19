Warning to Hudson Valley Drivers Ahead of Latest Weather Forecast

The Hudson Valley has been experiencing extremely dry conditions since the last week of October. This type of weather has played a major role in the latest swarth of wildfires throughout the area.

As of Tuesday, November 19th, New York State even issued its first official drought warning in over 20 years.

While we've had minimal rain pass through the area over the last few weeks, forecasters are now predicting the first chance of significant rain. This change in weather has the ability to bring some hazardous road conditions along with it.

Rain Finally Coming to the Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of rain at night on Wednesday, November 20th, and then a 90% chance of rain for Thursday, November 21.

A chance of rain lingers in the forecast for the Hudson Valley into Friday.

A Warning to Drivers

Hudson Valley Weather shared a warning to drivers following the most recent forecast of rain.

The wrote on Facebook,

"The roads will have oil from vehicles on them near traffic lights and stop signs .. Since it hasn’t rained in a long time, these areas could be slick:"

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "the first rain after a dry spell is actually the most dangerous."

Regular amounts of rain help move and wash away oil from vehicles on the road to the point where you typically wouldn't even notice the oil.

However, according to a 2003 study by UC Berkeley researcher Daniel Eisenberg, even just two days without rain showed a 3.7% increase in deadly accidents.

Since the Hudson Valley hasn't seen significant rain since October, Thursday's rain is expected to create some pretty slick roads with a strong likelihood of these oil patches.

Tips to Stay Safe

Hudson Valley Weather shared that being mindful of your speed is one of the best ways to keep yourself safe while driving on the potentially slick roads. Gradually slow down before breaking hard to avoid hydroplaning, slow down before taking turns, and be careful when accelerating too quickly.

Hudson Valley Weather writes, " Some may even notice when you accelerate, your tires may spin even if you have good tires .. and this could be especially bad for people with bald tires or little tread."

As we are about to head into winter weather season, there's no better time to think about new tires than the present!

What kind of winter weather season are we headed for? Check out these signs below:

