Don’t Miss These Dutchess County Spring Pop-Ups

Spring is finally here after a slow and long winter. After a slow and long year, for that matter. Last year at this time, I was writing about all of the spring events that were being cancelled due to the global pandemic. And today I’m writing about different pop-ups that you can visit this spring. We’ve come a long way.

The first spring pop-up that you won’t want to miss is coming up on Saturday, April 3, from 11AM - 3PM at Eastdale Village Town Center on Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. It’s a Spring Pop-Up Shop at Cottage Square at Eastdale. There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, delicious food trucks, local vendors to shop, and spring treats by Eastdale’s Commercial Cottages. The Pop-Up is weather-dependent and will not have a rain date. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, visit the Eastdale Village Town Center website.

Another great pop-up that you’ll want to check out is coming up on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 11AM - 4PM at Locust Grove Estate on South Road (Rte.9) in Poughkeepsie. It’s the Spring Fling Pop-Up Shop, where you'll be able to browse local artisan and craft vendors for one of a kind gifts and items. Everything you need to find the perfect Mother's Day Gift and maybe a little something for yourself, too. This pop-up isn’t only fun, it’s also a fundraiser for New York State Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. You can get more information at the Locust Grove website.

Spring 2021 is looking promising, and so much better than last spring. Let’s celebrate the season by shopping local and pumping some money back into the community. Happy Spring!

