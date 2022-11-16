The alleged burglary took place on Monday, November 14th.

One of the most popular discount stores in the Hudson Valley was reportedly robbed in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th, according to police.

According to the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page, they are now searching for a person of interest that could be connected to the early morning burglary.

Dollar General Burgrlized in Ellenville, NY

Ellenville police have confirmed that the Dollar General located at 114 S Main Street in Ellenville was burglarized on Monday. Police didn't release any information as far as who or what was stolen from the discount store but did announce they are currently looking for a person of interest.

Ellenville Police Department

Police Looking for Person of Interest in Dollar General Burglary

Have you seen this person? Ellenville Police posted the picture above hoping that someone in the Hudson Valley might have information on the whereabouts of the person pictured. The person is described as a bald white male, who was seen wearing a black or blue hoodie sweatshirt. Police didn't say if the picture above was from the day of the burglary or not, but did say that if anyone recognizes him and can help identify the individual please contact the Ellenville Police department at 845-647-4422. All calls will be kept confidential.

Police also said that if you do come in contact with or know the person above do NOT attempt to apprehend them as there is "no signed complaint against him." When more information becomes available we will update this article.

