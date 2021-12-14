Dokken Rocks Sold Out PDH Winter Blast [Video and Photo Gallery]

Poughkeepsie was Rockin' with Dokken, as the 80's metal rockers played this year's sold out 2021 WPDH Winter Blast Concert at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. Show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts on Saturday night, Dec. 11. The night saw Dokken play to an enthusiastic packed house of 80's headbangers anxiously awaiting to see the return of guitarist George Lynch who joined the band on stage for the encore which saw the band rip though classics "Kiss of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth and Nail". The full set list is below plus check out a full photo gallery courtesy of Bill Gallucci as well as video highlights from Zach Leffler Music.

Dokken formed formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1979. The classic lineup consisted of Don Dokken on lead vocals, George Lynch on guitar, Jeff Pilson on bass, and “Wild” Mick Brown on drums. The band’s album Tooth and Nail was released in 1984 and featured several hits including “Just Got Lucky”, “Alone Again”, and “Into the Fire”. It sold over a million copies in the U.S. alone. 1985 saw the release of Under Lock and Key which would also go on to sell over a million copies with hits “In My Dreams”, “The Hunter”, and “It’s Not Love”. Dokken toured with bands like Judas Priest, AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Dio, among other during this successful time for the band. They returned to the studio in 1986 and recorded the track “Dream Warriors” for the Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors soundtrack after touring with the Scorpions. 1987’s Back for the Attack album would be Dokken’s best selling release reaching number 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and staying on the chart for 33 weeks. The album featured singles "Dream Warriors", “Burning Like a Flame” and Heaven Sent”.

Dokken Set List The Chance (12/11/21):

"Don't Close Your Eyes"

"The Hunter"

"Into the Fire"

"Breaking the Chains"

"Dream Warriors"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Alone Again"

"Too High to Fly"

"It's Not Love"

"In My Dreams"

"Kiss of Death" (with George Lynch)

"When Heaven Comes Down" (with George Lynch)

"Tooth and Nail" (with George Lynch)