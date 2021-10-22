Does Accidentally Hurting Your Kid Make You a Horrible Parent?

As a parent, I don't wish what happened to a Hollywood actress on anyone!

Having kids is hard and when accidents happen as they did to Actress Alexa PenaVega, most of us have a hard time shaking the "parental guilt". PenaVega shared on social media the other day that she accidentally closed her 2-year-old son Kingston's fingers in the hinge of her bathroom door.

According to Page Six, she wrote, "While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door. His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

The accident caused the family to rush to the hospital to make sure Kingston got the care he needed. The good news is that he's doing well and according to mom, "Kingston is already doing flips as nothing happened." The actress went on to say that "It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family."

I couldn't imagine going through something like that but I do remember back when my son was 1 or 2 years old and having my own finger issue with him. I was put in charge of cutting his fingernails one night, and as I was trying to do it, I slipped and cut his nail way too short, so short that he started bleeding everywhere. He was screaming, I was screaming, it was awful and to this very day, he won't let me go anywhere near his fingernails.

Parents, have you ever accidentally hurt your child? Did your parents ever accidentally hurt you when you were a kid? We'd love to hear your story, call or text us through the Wolf Country App.

