Doctor Suggests Farting Could Spread COVID-19

Officials are still seeking to dial in on other causes of coronavirus. The New York Post reports an Australian doctor on Friday suggested the virus could be spread in particles in feces. Which could then become 'adrift' when a person passes wind.

Dr. Norman Swan suggests people should limit 'bare-bottom farting' in an admittedly joking tone. He went on to say we wear masks in the form of undergarments and clothes and we should limit flatulence around other people as much as possible.

According to the CDC, it is known that the virus is passed person to person mainly through respiratory droplets that go flying when you cough or sneeze. That's why it is so important to cough into your arm if you have to. It's known that the virus can live on surfaces for up to a few days so be careful. Wash your hands. And we'll get through this together. Just try not to 'bbf' on anyone for the time being to be safe.

