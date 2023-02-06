Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team

A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners.

On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.

After the dog had broken through the ice, Gardiner Fire & Rescue was called to the scene to assist. According to the fire department, the dog was stuck in the ice about thirty feet from the shoreline.

The rescue team quickly sprung into action and put on protective dry suits before going in after the dog with the assistance of State Police and the New Paltz Rescue Squad. After wading through the ice-cold, "slushy" water, Firefighter Tony Baxter finally reached the dog. After some coaxing, he was able to bring the beloved pet back to safety.

After being reunited with its owner, the dog was looked over by the Gardiner Animal Hospital. Luckily, he was given a clean bill of health. However, this situation could have easily ended. Gardiner Fire and Rescue reminds pet owners that "While (this) story ended with treats and belly rubs, please remember that when around frozen rivers and ponds, keep yourself on a short leash and stay off the ice!"

