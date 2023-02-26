Construction at Popular Stadium in Kingston, NY Making Progress

The $20 million project began in 2022.

Back in 2021, we told you about the $20 million project that was approved to update the long-standing Dietz Stadium in uptown Kingston. The improvement project objective was to renovate and modernize the 100-year-old stadium complex.

The construction project is being done in "phases" and according to Kingston Mayor Steve Noble, the project is making progress. Noble gave an update on Facebook saying that work on Phase 1, which included the exterior of the pool house, improvements and repairs to the pool, and the addition of the splash pad has just about been completed.

City of Kingston City of Kingston loading...

Dietz Stadium Upgrades

Part of "Phase Two" of the Dietz Stadium/Andretta Pool Improvements Project started in September 2022 and includes a complete renovation of the interior of the pool house which is expected to be completed this spring.

Get our free mobile app

The remainder of "Phase 2" construction began in the fall with pre-construction work on the site including, "sub-soil borings, hazardous material testing, and site clearing" according to the City of Kingston's Facebook page.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dietz Stadium Renovations

Once construction begins, the project is expected to take 14-16 months and will include numerous upgrades to the area including:

• Exterior renovations of the grandstand, a 50-yard line access tunnel to the locker rooms, new benches, and press box upgrades

• Interior renovations of the grandstand, including upgrades to the restrooms, new locker rooms, new mechanical/ electrical services, coaches offices, training room, and improved storage facilities

• New track surfacing, new turf field, and new LED stadium lighting

• New scoreboard with large-screen broadcasting

• All new underground utilities, ie. water, sewer, storm, electric & communications

• Removal of the old concession building and admin building and construction of a new open-air pavilion with food truck hook-ups, concession booth, and referee locker room

• Visitor side concession area with two restrooms

• Expanded grassed practice area with a track & field equipment storage building

• New gated ticket booth grandstand entrance

• Relocated basketball court with benches and lighting

• Pedestrian access/egress walk to Joys Lane near Kingstone Insurance

• New stadium perimeter fencing

• Improved Wi-Fi and security cameras

• Landscaping including 120+ new trees

Dietz Stadium has remained open to the public during the initial pre-construction phase so guests are still able to use the track and parking lots but that's expected to change as the major construction gets underway.

6 Amazing Places to Eat and Drink on the Rondout in Kingston, NY The Kingston Rondout is made up of waterfront activities, charming local shops, and amazing places to grab a drink and a meal. Here we put the spotlight on 6 of those eateries which offer delicious fare for any occasion.