It seems that everybody loves popcorn. Kids, adults, dieters and non dieters. Maybe that’s because it’s so versatile. You can have it savory or sweet and it comes in all sorts of flavors. You would think there’d be a store that sells just popcorn, right? Well, guess what? Actually, there is. I had no idea that we had such a store in the Hudson Valley, but I stumbled across an ad and I was intrigued. So I looked it up.

The store is called Country Kids Popcorn, and it’s on Route 52 in Hopewell Junction. The popcorn and kettle corn is made right here in the Hudson Valley and they have an unbelievable list of flavors from classic popcorn, movie popcorn and classic kettle corn to more adventurous flavors like creole kettle corn, wasabi and dill pickle. And dozens of flavors in between. And it looks like they have different flavors for different occasions.

I haven’t had a chance to visit the store yet, but I read up on it. Here’s what I learned. The folks behind Country Kids have been around for a while. They started back in 2014 selling their kettle corn at local fairs, flea markets, farmers markets, fundraisers and festivals. Over time they became so popular that they were able to open their store at 2593 Route 52 in Hopewell Junction. Check out their website.

While you’re in Hopewell getting your popcorn at Country Kids, you might want to visit East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus for some of the best meats and deli around, and you can’t go to Hopewell Junction without a visit to Hopewell Hot Bagels. One thing is for sure… you won’t leave Hopewell Junction hungry.

A Tour of Hopewell Junction

