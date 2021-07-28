Did You Know Camp Crystal Lake Was So Close to the Hudson Valley?

If you're a fan of horror movies, it's time to take a road trip to Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco.

A quick ride to New Jersey, right on the border of the Hudson Valley, will bring you to the infamous and equally terrifying Camp Crystal Lake. Does that specific camp sound familiar?

It should if you like getting the s**t scared out of you.

Camp Crystal Lake was the setting for the 1980s horror movie classic, Friday The 13th. Am I the only one who had no idea that Friday the 13th was filmed so close to the Hudson Valley in Hardwick, New Jersey? Probably.

Starting on August 20th, there will be tours at "Camp Crystal Lake" that will be the perfect getaway for any horror movie buff. These tours will give fans of Friday the 13th a chance to see where the movie was filmed and even reenact their favorite scenes.

Sometimes there are even Friday the 13th cast appearances, but you're going to have to pay close attention to the website for those details.

According to the Crystal Lake Tours website these tours are in an effort to "support restoration and maintenance projects at the historic camp as well as support youth camping programs throughout the Northern New Jersey Council, BSA. Each event is planned, organized and executed by camp alumni who are deeply passionate about preserving the camp experience for generations of youth to come."

Camp Crystal Lake in the real world is Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco and is located on Northern New Jersey Council, BSA private property. You're not allowed on the property unless you have a reservation with Camp Crystal Lake Tours.

Tours are selling out fast! You can make your reservations on CrystalLakeTours.com.

