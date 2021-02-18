Did Cuomo Really Bully and Threaten a NY Assemblyman?

Don't make Cuomo angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been feeling a lot of pressure lately from the media, political opponents and residents of New York. Andrew Cuomo may have had some words with a New York Assemblyman about facing off with the governor.

If there's one thing we've learned from Governor Cuomo's COVID briefings this past year it is that he can be straightforward. Sometimes a little too much. Some like that characteristic from Cuomo. He can be blunt but can he be a bully as well?

There has been growing support for investigations into how the Cuomo adminitrstrion represented nursing home deaths in New York State during the pandemic.

There has even been a rising amount of bipartisan support to remove the governor of some of his political power.

According to the New York Post, Ron Kim, an Assemblyman from Queens claims that he received an angry phone call from Cuomo. Kim says he was in the middle of bathing his kids when the governor called and began screaming at him so loud that his wife became worried. Cuomo's spokesperson claims Kim's allegations are lies as his spokesperson claims he was in the room when the call was made.

Kim's uncle died in a nursing home in April.

Even New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio isn't surprised by the allegations from Kim. He added the behavior is "classic Andrew Cuomo" and the bullying isn't new in an interview on MSNBC.