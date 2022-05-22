Def Leppard Debut New Stadium-Ready Song ‘Fire It Up’

Def Leppard are a week away from the May 27 release of their new album, Diamond Star Halos, and they've just shared what is presumably the last advance single, "Fire It Up."

The track appears third on the album, Def Leppard's first since issuing their self-titled record in 2015, and follows "Kick" and "Take What You Want." It's a stadium-ready track that opens with two bass drum kicks and a handclap, making it a natural crowd participation go-to, especially since drummer Rick Allen confirmed that the group will indeed be playing songs off Diamond Star Halos on the upcoming Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more.

Another opportunity to engage the crowd, should this song appear in the setlist, comes during the bridge as the guitars drop out and Joe Elliott chants, "H-h-higher" over a busy drum beat.

Listen to "Fire It Up" further down the page.

Pre-order your copy of Diamond Star Halos here and catch Def Lep on the Stadium Tour at these dates.

Def Leppard, "Fire It Up" Lyrics

Fire it up, fire it up

Fire it up Born to raise hell

Since I lost my heaven

Couldn't find nine kid

I'm on cloud seven

Cherry top lover

With a chemical metal

Heater on high

Like pot on kettle

Jukebox gospel

Raise it up another level

Young street apostles

With their hallelujah peddles

Preachers in the bleachers

Keep on dancin' with the devil

Swingin' with the king

Like an Elvis made of velvet Bring the beat beat back

Bring the beat beat back

Let me see ya light

Spark the dynamite

Here we go Fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till you get what you want

You gotta fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till you get what you want

Blaze on Nuclear radio

Kiss the devastation

Cradle to the stadium

Burnin' on the pavement

Fishin' for religion

On a mission salvation

History's the soundtrack

Wake ya generation Bring the beat beat back

Bring the beat beat back

Let me see ya light

Spark the dynamite

Here we go Fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till you get what you want

You gotta fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till the damage is done

Blaze on Hi hi higher, hi hi higher

Hi hi higher

Hi hi higher, hi hi higher

Hi hi higher Let me see ya light

Spark the dynamite

Here we go Fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till the damage is done

Blaze on Fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till you get what you want

You gotta fire it up, fire it up

Blow a hole in the sun

Till the damage is done

Blaze on

Blaze on

Blaze on

