DEC Needs Turkey Hunters Help

The DEC is asking for assistance from turkey hunters this year in monitoring the ruffed grouse.

The characteristic sound of a drumming ale grouse is as much a part of the spring woods as yelping hens and gobbling toms. The Ruffed Grouse Drumming Survey provides a harvest-independent index of grouse distribution and abundance during the critical breeding season in the spring.

With two weeks left in the spring turkey season, there is still time to record your observations of drumming grouse. Print or download a survey from the DEC's website.

Check out the DEC's Featured Recipe: Wild Turkey A La King

Low and Slow cooking method on this bad boy.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. wild turkey meat

2 cups boiling water

1 tbsp. powdered chicken bouillon base

1 bay leaf

6 tbsp. butter

2 celery ribs, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 onion, chopped

1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. course ground black pepper

1/3 cup flour

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp. white cooking wine

1/2 cup frozen sweet baby peas

cooked rice

fresh chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Cook wild turkey in a Crock-pot or other slow cooker on low with one cup water for 8-10 hrs. Pull cooked turkey apart into shreds, removing any bones, and set aside.

In a small saucepan, add boiled water and add bouillon base and bay leaf. Once bouillon is dissolved, set aside.

In a large frying pan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add onion, celery, carrot and mushrooms. Season with thyme, salt, pepper, and saute until tender.

Gently stir in flour to the vegetables.

Remove bay leaf from the stock and add the stock to the pan with the vegetables.

Add white wine and heavy cream and stir until sauce is thickened.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Fold in peas and turkey into thickened sauce and heat thoroughly.

Serve over cooked rice and garnish with parsley if desired.

