Dangerous Weather Warning Issued for Hudson Valley, New York

Governor Hochul and several New York State Agencies are warning about dangerous weather conditions in the Hudson Valley and other New York regions.

On Thursday, Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley region, New York City and Long Island to use extra caution and prepare for the possibility of dangerous driving conditions.

The warning comes as New York is preparing for heavy rainfall and flash flooding that could affect thousands of residents.

What is the danger with this storm system?

While another two to three inches of rain is being forecast, locally there could be much higher rainfall amounts. Because the ground is so saturated from previous rain storms, flooding is a strong possiblity. Five inches or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island is a strong possibility, which could cause isolated flash flooding.

What is the timeline of this storm?

A flood watch was put into effect at 2am on Friday morning and is expected to last throughout late Friday evening for all of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Resources mobilized in anticipation of flooding.

Governor Hochul says she has directed state agencies to be on alert and ready to assist local municipalities affected by flooding.

I encourage anyone expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours to stay vigilant, keep a close eye on the forecast, and heed any emergency orders from officials if necessary.

New Yorkers are being urged to stay tuned to the weather forecast and prepare their homes and vehicles for the storm. If travel is necessary, drivers should use extra caution, especially when traveling through low-lying areas and flooded roadways.

