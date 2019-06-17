Dangerous Unrestrained Mastiff Attacks Dog at HITS

A woman was charged with having a dangerous dog following an incident at HITS in Ulster County.

On May 24, an attendee at a HITS show was holding a Ten-week-old French Bulldog when, Reed approached on a golf cart with her Mastiff on board.

Reed stopped and asked the complainant if she could introduce the Mastiff, to the bulldog. Reed had a full grown Mastiff on the golf cart unrestrained.

The Mastiff jumped off the golf cart and charged the complainant, grabbing the French Bulldog and causing injury to the complainant.

Reed was charged on June 14, 2019 with having a dangerous dog, and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Town court to answer her charge.

