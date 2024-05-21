ShopRite Kicks Off 16th Annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign

See how Hudson Valley ShopRite Stores are helping support local heroes.

ShopRite just announced this past week that their annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign, held at select stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, running May 19 through August 10.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With over 300 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week.

Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated more than $38 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups.

In 2023, ShopRite raised over $775,000 in support of local heroes, with the ShopRite stores of Carmel, Chester, Westfall Town Center, and Croton were among the top fundraising stores.

Donations for the 2024 Veterans Fundraising Campaign will be collected at checkout at ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley in New York and several locations in New Jersey and one store in Pennsylvania, with all proceeds benefiting local veterans organizations.

The full list of ShopRite stores participating in the 2024 Veterans Fundraising Campaign includes:

New York:

Columbia County: ShopRite of Hudson

Dutchess County: ShopRites of Fishkill, Lagrangeville, Poughkeepsie and N. Poughkeepsie

Orange County: ShopRites of Chester, Dolson Ave. in Middletown, Wallkill in Middletown, Monroe, Montgomery, Vails Gate and Warwick

Putnam County: ShopRite of Carmel

Sullivan County: ShopRites of Liberty and Monticello

Ulster County: ShopRites of Ellenville, Kingston and New Paltz

Westchester County: ShopRites of Bedford Hills, Cortlandt, Croton, Elmsford-Greenburgh, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Thornwood, Greenway Plaza in Yonkers, Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers and White Plains.

New Jersey: ShopRites of Clark, Spotswood and Oakland

Pennsylvania: ShopRite of Westfall Town Center in Matamoras

“We’re proud to hold our Veterans Fundraising Campaign for a 16th year to benefit our local heroes,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets (SRS), Inc., which operates 32 ShopRite stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “Thanks to the continuous generosity of our dedicated ShopRite associates and customers, we are able to aid veterans and their families in the communities we serve year after year. We are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support of this important fundraiser.”

For more information, check out the official ShopRite website here.

