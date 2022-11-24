Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come.

One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.

A man was on the line explaining that his partner was "in labor with strong contractions less than two minutes apart." Which most of us know means...it's go time!

However, things were moving a little too quickly. So Shift Supervisor Dawn Buchinger prepped the dad for an at-home birth. Columbia County 911 writes:

Shift Supervisor Dawn Buchinger (11-77) answered the call and helped Dad prepare for the birth by gathering supplies that might be needed and positioning Mom for delivery. About 10 minutes into the call, the baby decided it was time. Dispatcher Buchinger walked Dad through the delivery. Once the baby was out, instructions were given to assess the baby's condition and to provide supportive care. The umbilical cord was tied using a shoelace and the baby was wrapped in a warm towel.

With the help of Buchinger, a healthy baby girl was brought into the world by her father. Congratulations to the happy parents!

Back in September Ulster County firefighters found themselves in a similar situation. After 911 was called for a woman in labor, firefighters showed up in 3 minutes, but it still wasn't enough time. 911 dispatchers walked the firefighters through delivery at the scene and they "proceeded to assist in delivering a "healthy baby" according to the Kingston Fire Department.

Do you have a crazy birth story?! We'd love to hear it!

