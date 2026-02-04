Cyclists Remember Alex Pretti with Memorial Ride in Ulster County

Memorial Bicycle ride took lace over the weekend in Kingston, NY.

On January 24, 2026, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old American intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, was shot multiple times and killed by Unite States Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The incident occurred amid widespread protests against Operation Metro Surge (an ongoing, large-scale immigration enforcement initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in early December 2025, focusing on the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area in Minnesota), especially following the killing of Renee Good on January 7 by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Pretti was filming law enforcement agents with his phone and directing traffic. At one point, he stood between an agent and a woman whom the agent had pushed to the ground, putting his arm around the woman. He was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by several federal agents, with around six surrounding him when he was shot and killed. County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the Jan. 24 shooting death of Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis a homicide.

On Jan. 31, 2026 hundreds to thousands of bicyclists gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a memorial bike ride honoring Alex Pretti, who had been fatally shot by federal agents on January 24. Riders assembled at Washburn Fair Oaks Park and rode together to celebrate his life and legacy as a cyclist and caregiver.

There were gatherings in some 300 cities around the globe, spanning more than 15 countries and nearly every state, including here in the Hudson Valley area where cyclists gathered in Kingston to honor Pretti.

Cyclists Honor Pretti in Kingston, NY

Daily Freeman reports that around a dozen people took part in a memorial bicycle ride in Kingston, N.Y this past Saturday, Jan. 31 in honor of Alex Pretti.