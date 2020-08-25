Cuomo: ‘Today is a Great Day’ as New York Sets Record COVID Low

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers "really great news" in the state's battle with COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.66 percent. 62,031 test results reported to New York State on Sunday with 408, or 0.66 percent coming back positive, officials say. 0.8 percent of test results on Sunday were positive in the Mid-Hudson Region, the same percentage as Saturday.

"That is really great news. Over the past couple of weeks, our infection rate has stayed below one percent. Congratulations to New Yorkers for their hard work in getting us to this point, but we must keep up that work and continue wearing our masks and socially distancing," Governor Cuomo said. "Our progress shows that this virus responds to science, not politics. It's a function of medicine and science and biology and should be treated that way."

The governor also announced the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and New York City Health + Hospitals will set up new testing sites at JFK and LaGuardia Airports to limit the spread of COVID-19 from visitors coming from out of state.

Cuomo also announced on Monday lower-risk, school-sponsored sports in all regions may begin to practice and play beginning in late September.