Cuomo Receives Record High Ratings, More Trusted Than Trump

His response to the coronavirus pandemic has earned Gov. Andrew Cuomo his highest approval numbers ever.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to a new Siena Poll, Cuomo received a record high "favorability rating." 77 percent of registered New York State voters give Cuomo a favorable rating, which matches his highest ever ranking from in February 2011.

His job performance reached its highest-ever ranking, with 71 percent believing he's doing a good job, up from 63 percent in last month's poll, according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released on Monday.

"Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic. He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years,” Steven Greenberg Siena College pollster said in a press release.. “His 71-28 percent job performance rating this month bests last month’s all-time high, and is up strikingly from a negative 36-63 percent rating just two months ago.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Compared to President Donald Trump, voters say they trust Cuomo by a 78-16 percent margin when it comes to making a decision about reopening New York, officials say.

“When it comes to whom New Yorkers trust more to make decisions about reopening the state and its economy – the President or the Governor – it’s not even close. Only 16 percent of voters – and only 36 percent of Republicans – trust Trump, compared to 78 percent of all voters – and 56 percent of Republicans – who trust Cuomo. Even self-identified conservatives trust Cuomo more, 57-34 percent,” Greenberg said.

According to the poll, New Yorkers overwhelmingly also support Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE mandate and order to wear face makes or coverings in public.