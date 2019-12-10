Cuomo: Orange County to Receive $750K in Child Care Funding
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the award of $20 million in federal funding to expand the Child Care Assistance program in New York State.
Seventeen localities across the state successfully applied for the funding to reduce or eliminate waitlists for subsidized child care or to fund innovative child care programming that will expand available child care slots.
The funding, administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, is for child care services provided from now through September of 2021.
Governor Cuomo created the Child Care Availability Task Force to examine innovative approaches to affordability and access to child care.
Governor Cuomo said:
No family should have to choose between working or having quality child care and no employer should lose workforce productivity due to a lack of affordable child care. Investing in child care subsidies helps low-income families access regulated child care so they can go to their jobs knowing that their children are well cared for. Child care is as essential to our state's economy as it is to parents' peace of mind.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie