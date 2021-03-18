Governor Andrew Cuomo says professional sports in large outdoor stadiums can reopen at 20 percent capacity starting April 1st.

That means both the New York Mets and Yankees will start the season with fans in the stands.

Cuomo says attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative test and follow strict guidelines.

Regional sports venues that hold 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors can reopen on April 1st as well, with indoor capacity limited to 10 percent.

Cuomo says as New York's COVID numbers continue to improve, capacity will continue to increase.

"New Yorkers love to root for the home team, and it was especially difficult to see great professional sports teams close down as we implemented restrictions necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said. "As New York's COVID situation improves, we're giving New Yorkers the opportunity to cheer on the Yankees and Mets in person as long as they stay safe. I look forward to seeing our beloved teams open Citi Field and Yankee Stadium again as we continue to recover from this pandemic."

The governor also released New York’s COVID-19 numbers today.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.8 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 4,536 and there were 57 COVID fatalities on Wednesday.