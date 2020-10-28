New York Has Second Lowest COVID Positivity Rate In The Country

Governor Andrew Cuomo says according to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has the second lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of any state in the country.

Only Maine has a lower rate.

New York's positivity rate is 1.39 percent and Maine's is 0.77 percent.

Positivity rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

Cuomo says over 129,000 coronavirus tests were reported on Tuesday and 1.56 percent were positive.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas is 3.78 percent.

The statewide positivity rate excluding those areas is 1.37 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 1,085 and there were 15 COVID fatalities yesterday.