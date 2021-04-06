New York To Create A Monument To Honor Essential Workers

An Advisory Committee has been created to provide design input and recommendations for a monument in New York City to honor the service of New York’s Essential Workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday.

Cuomo says the Essential Workers Monument will recognize the sacrifices of 17 groups, including nurses and doctors, hospital staff, teachers, delivery drivers and police, EMT’s and firefighters.

"There can be no way to ever fully repay the essential workers who aided in our recovery from this devastating, once-in-a-century pandemic," Cuomo said. "These true heroes continue to aid and inspire us and they have our utmost respect. To honor them, we want them to create a monument to stand for all time as New York emerges tougher and stronger than ever."

The Advisory Committee is made up of 23 individuals representing those worker groups.