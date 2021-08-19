On our family vacation this year, we went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. On our way to the beach, from Kentucky, we had to drive through Eastern Tennessee. You know, where Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are located? Right in the heart of the Great Smokey Mountains.

I love this part of the country. It's so gorgeous. If you have ever driven to either of these two cities, from the Tristate, you pass by one of THE most incredible waterfalls in the US, other than Niagara Falls. But in this waterfall, you can actually play and swim.

Take a look at the breathtaking waterfalls at Cummins Falls State Park, in Cookeville, TN. The park is about a 4-hour drive from Evansville or Owensboro.

Doesn't this look amazing? It's like paradise.

If you go, while you are there, you can hike too.

I would never want to leave this state park. When we drove by the exit to this Cummins Falls State Park, while headed home on Highway 41, I remember saying to Quenton, When we get home, I'll Google this park and see if it's worth driving back here to visit and camp. Well, I think it is, don't you? Those waterfalls are some of the most beautiful I have ever seen.

If you would like to plan a trip to visit the falls, the park is open year-round. But, I would make a plan to go when the weather is perfect for getting into the falls and time is running out for that. Cummins Falls State Park has a calendar of activities all year long. Get more info on this beautiful Tennessee State Park and plan a trip, HERE.

